Middle Georgia leaders, local NAACP react to Derek Chauvin verdict

Although George Floyd was from Minneapolis his cries for help before his death echoed all the way to Middle Georgia.

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The world watched and held its breath as a judge read the guilty verdict for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

Tubman Museum director, Harold Young, says he let out a sigh of relief as the judge stated the conviction.

“No one really knew what the verdict was going to be,” Young said. “And I just felt relieved.”

Although George Floyd was from Minneapolis his cries for help before his death echoed all the way to Middle Georgia. This led to several demonstrations and calls for equality last summer.

A memorial for George Floyd has been at the Tubman Museum in Macon since the week of his death.

Young says the verdict gave him hope but also left him longing for more.

“This is only the beginning but we have to start somewhere, and we’re starting right here with the verdict,” Young stated. “Now police officers around the country will have the mindset on how to treat people because people deserve to be treated like human beings.”

Macon-Bibb NAACP director, Gwenette Westbrook, says the trial and verdict reminded her of why she chose to be a leader for the NAACP.

“The George Floyd case brought back so many memories that are related to Sammie Davis, Junior, or Junebug, that was killed back in December of 2012. In investigating that case and just going through all the documents and witnesses, my heart was just so full,” Westbrook said. “I could just remember one of the paramedics saying in her statement, that Junebug begged her to save his life in the ambulance after he was shot and killed by the police, so this just brought back so many memories with this George Floyd case.”

And like Harold Young, Westbrook says this is not the end.

“This isn’t over yet, we have to be proactive and still stand for what’s right,” she said.

The NAACP plans to speak with Bibb County Sheriff David Davis about training soon. The Tubman Museum also plans to host a series of conversations for the community about interactions with the police.