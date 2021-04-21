|
Listen to the content of this post:
MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The city of Milledgeville is preparing to welcome more than 400 people to the area for the GHSA State Literary Competition this Saturday.
For the fourth time, the state event is taking place at Georgia Military College Prep School. This year students from more than 120 schools will compete in singing, acting and other fine arts. GMC students and staff say they are excited to host the competition this year after they were forced to cancel the competition in 2020 due to the pandemic.
“Last year the competition was cancelled the day before, so this is an amazing accomplishment for this year,” said Jenny Morris, GMC Prep School Assistant Fine Arts Director.
The competition is scheduled for Saturday morning, and many schools will make their way to Baldwin County on Friday. Business owners in downtown Milledgeville say they are preparing for the extra foot traffic.
“It’s great to hear events are starting to happen this year,” said Amber Patitucci, owner of Firefly Boutique. “More people are starting to come together.”
Patitucci says she is planning to keep her boutique open longer on Saturday. She also says she will continue to follow CDC COVID-19 guidelines to keep everyone safe.