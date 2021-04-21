Sunny, breezy day ahead

|
MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- A dry cold front will pass through today bringing in much cooler air that will really be felt overnight.
TODAY.
Sunshine is back in full force this afternoon as temperatures climb into the low and middle 70’s. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible today as well which has prompted a Wind Advisory to be issued for the entirety of our area. Tonight, temperatures will fall into the upper 30’s under a clear sky.
TOMORROW.
High pressure will begin to work in from the west tomorrow. We will stay dry and mostly sunny. Temperatures will only make it into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s. Overnight lows will fall to near 40° in spots.
FRIDAY & BEYOND.
A few showers are possible on Friday as clouds build in throughout the day, but the main rain and storm event moves in Saturday. A dynamic storm system will bring widespread showers and storms to the area. A few of those storms could be strong to severe. It’s still a few days away and the forecast will change so please stay tuned for updates.
