MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The United Way’s ‘478 Sings’ virtual competition is back for its second year.

The competition works similarly to the March Madness bracket elimination. Local bands and musicians all through central Georgia can compete. People can vote for musicians by donating a dollar per vote.

We spoke with United Way of Central Georgia President and CEO, George McCanless about how the competition will help people locally.

“It all is going to benefit people either people that we’re working with to try and lift them up and increase their financial stability or the musician fund with the Macon Arts Alliance,” says McCanless.

How to participate

  • Musicians have until May 3 at 9 a.m. to register
  • You are required to enter a video with your submission
  • The grand prize is $2500 cash
    • A chance to perform at Mercer football games
    • Recording time at Capricorn Studios
  • You can go to their website for more information
