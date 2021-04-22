Arrest made in deadly Chevron store shooting on Emery Highway

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office makes an arrest in connection to a deadly shooting inside a Macon convenience store.
Along with the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, deputies arrested 21-year-old Christian Williams of Macon. Investigators identified him as a suspect in the April 18th shooting death of 27-year-old Greg Lamar Watkins Jr.
Deputies say Williams was identified as a suspect, and they located him at the Green Meadows Townhouses apartment complex on Log Cabin Drive. Deputies took him in for questioning and charged him with Murder and four counts of Aggravated Assault.
According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, Watkins was standing inside the Chevron convenience store at 584 Emery Highway. Deputies say Williams entered the store and shot Watkins around 10:00pm. Watkins later died at Coliseum Medical Center.
Williams is being held without bond in the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center.
