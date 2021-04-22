Arrest made in deadly Chevron store shooting on Emery Highway

Deputies arrested 21-year-old Christian Williams of Macon.

By
Shelby Coates
-
0
3
Christian Desmond Williams
Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office makes an arrest in connection to a deadly shooting inside a Macon convenience store.

Along with the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, deputies arrested 21-year-old Christian Williams of Macon. Investigators identified him as a suspect in the April 18th shooting death of 27-year-old Greg Lamar Watkins Jr.

Deputies say Williams was identified as a suspect, and they located him at the Green Meadows Townhouses apartment complex on Log Cabin Drive. Deputies took him in for questioning and charged him with Murder and four counts of Aggravated Assault.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, Watkins was standing inside the Chevron convenience store at 584 Emery Highway. Deputies say Williams entered the store and shot Watkins around 10:00pm. Watkins later died at Coliseum Medical Center.

Williams is being held without bond in the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center.

Previous articleBCSO warning residents of new scams
Next articleBibb County Sheriff’s Office hiring jail employees
mm
Shelby Coates
Shelby Coates is an evening anchor/producer at 41NBC News. She anchors the 5, 5:30, and 6 evening newscasts. She also works behind the scenes producing the 5:00pm and managing newsroom assignments. She returns to 41NBC after working in Evansville, Indiana as the Morning/Noon Anchor and Executive Producer for WEVV. Shelby also spent time in Spartanburg, South Carolina, where she spent three years anchoring and producing the weekend morning newscasts at WSPA-TV. She also worked as a general assignment reporter, receiving several honors for her investigative and consumer reporting. Shelby has spent time working as a news anchor/reporter in Chattanooga, Tennessee; Macon, Georgia; and Abilene, Texas. Shelby is a native of Clarksville, Tennessee. She graduated from Abilene Christian University in Texas with a bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and Mass Communication and a minor in sociology. Shelby has a passion for empowering local communities, church ministry, public speaking, strengthening women and mentoring young people.