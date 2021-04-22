Arrest made in early morning homicide in Houston County

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Kathleen man is charged with murder and aggravated assault in connection to a deadly shooting at this home in Houston County.

The shooting happened in the 1800 block of Georgia Highway 247 South in Kathleen around 1:00 Thursday morning.

According to a news release, Houston County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene and found 27-year-old Brock Parrish, of Warner Robins, shot in the chest. The homeowner, 31-year-old Dylan Davis was also at the scene.

Parrish was transported to Taylor Regional Hospital in Hawkinsville where he later died. And deputies arrested Davis who is accused of using a rifle to shoot Parrish in the chest during an altercation.

The investigation is still on-going. Anyone with additional information can contact lead investigator Cpl. Zachary Polk at 478-542-2080.

