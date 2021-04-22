Auto theft suspect lead deputies on chase

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A suspect is in jail, accused of stealing a truck and leading deputies on a brief chase.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office received a report around 6:15 a.m. Thursday, in reference to a vehicle theft, and damage to property at Speir Electric Company on Spring Street.

Deputies say the suspect was caught on surveillance video breaking into the gate of the business, and stealing a truck. He also damaged the fence while leaving the property.

Around 8:00 a.m., an employee of Speir Electric spotted the vehicle and immediately notified the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were alerted and located the stolen vehicle. The driver, 24-year-old Delontrez Anthony Wood, led deputies on a brief pursuit, but deputies were able to stop the vehicle, and arrest him.

Wood is being charged with Theft by Taking Motor Vehicle, Criminal Damage to Property and Violation of Probation Superior Court.