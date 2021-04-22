BCSO warning residents of new scams

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office warns residence of two scams going around the area.

Mediation Scam

Scammers are calling from 912-292-4707 claiming to be from “Mediation”. They have somehow obtained the intended victim’s name and date of birth. They state that the person is being sued for some fictitious reason and attempt to get payment or account information. Do not verify your name or any other information. Hang up and block the number. Report it as spam if you have that option on your phone.

Social Security Scam

Scammers, most recently, are calling from what appears to be California phone numbers. They claim to Social Security “Agents”. They state you are in some sort of danger of losing your Social Security benefits. Don’t give them any information. The Social Security Administration does not communicate in that fashion. Hang up and block the number. Report is as spam if you have that option on your phone.