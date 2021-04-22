Bibb County Sheriff’s Office hiring jail employees

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Sheriff David Davis announces he will hire part time, jail certified, employees to work in the Bibb County Jail.

Part time employees can include jail officers and deputies from other law enforcement agencies or corrections officers from the Georgia Department of Corrections. The requirements needed to apply are a jail officer in good standing, and have Basic Jail Officer training through POST, or have Basic Correctional Officer Certification through the Georgia Department of Corrections.

Sheriff Davis says the opportunity is also open to anyone who may be retired or not currently working in the corrections field and have past experience working in a jail or prison.

The part time corrections deputies will receive the same pay as an entry level corrections deputy. However, because this is a part time position other benefits such as leave time, pension, or insurance are not available.

“The hiring of part time personnel will be of great benefit to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Corrections Division,” said Sheriff David Davis. “Individuals working in these part time positions will provide much needed supplemental staffing in the jail, improving safety and efficiency for everyone.”

Anyone interested in taking part in this opportunity can call the Macon-Bibb County Human Resources at 478-751-2720 or apply at https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/maconbibb .