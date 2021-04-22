Byron police need help finding missing teen

|
BYRON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Byron Police Department is asking for your help finding a missing teenager.
13-year-old Jasmine Pressley was reported missing Wednesday night around 9:00 p.m. at her home in the Orchard Subdivision.
Police say she was last seen wearing a black shirt and unknown color of pants.
Jasmine is 5’7 and weighs approximately 120 pounds.
If you have any information or know where she is call Sgt. Melanie Bickford with the Byron Police Department at 478-956-2493.