The new 16-room Fisher House will be constructed next to the hospice in Building 86 near Lake Leisure.

Listen to the content of this post:

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Carl Vinson VA Medical Center in Dublin will receive a Fisher House to help accommodate families visiting loved ones who are receiving medical care at a VA or military center.

“Having a Fisher House on our campus will allow families to spend time with, and focus on, the long-term care and healing of Veterans we treat at our medical center,” said Medical Center Director David Whitmer.

Whitmer says the new 16-room Fisher House will be constructed next to the hospice in Building 86 near Lake Leisure. This will allow visiting families easy access to the areas where veterans are receiving treatment. Families will also be able to take advantage of the walking trails, fishing piers and children’s playground nearby.

“By having a Fisher House here on campus, families can stay here free of charge while their loved one is getting care,” said Whitmer.

The Dublin VA is one of 12 approved VA medical centers and healthcare systems to receive a Fisher House through a competitive application process. The total cost of construction for the home is $6 million. The Fisher House Foundation will cover half the cost. And the Dublin VA will need to collect funds for the other half of the funding. Whitmer says he hopes the community will help reach that goal.

For more information on the Fisher House and to donate, click here.