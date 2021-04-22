Dry for now before storms move in over weekend

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- We will have a couple more dry days to wrap up the work week before strong storms are possible this weekend.

TODAY.

Behind yesterday’s cold front temperatures will only warm into the middle and upper 60’s this afternoon under a mostly sunny sky. We’re going to fall back into the upper 30’s and lower 40’s overnight under a mostly clear sky.

TOMORROW.

Clouds will build in steadily throughout the day tomorrow but we will be dry for most of the day. Temperatures will climb into the middle 70’s under a partly sunny sky tomorrow afternoon as we wrap up the work week. A few showers are possible later in the day, but most will stay dry. Temperatures Friday night will fall into the low and middle 50’s.

WEEKEND.

Saturday is going to be a day to be weather aware. A dynamic storm system moving across the southeast will bring an increased chance of severe weather to our area. Damaging wind gusts, flooding rain, and isolated tornadoes look to be storm threats at this time. As for timing, right now it looks as if the system will move in during the morning hours with the threat extending into the afternoon. Stay tuned for details.

We will dry out Sunday afternoon with sunshine returning in full force!

