Firefighters battling structure fire in downtown Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —The Macon-Bibb Fire Department battled a structure fire in downtown Macon along Martin Luther King Junior Blvd.

Fire crews arrived on scene Thursday evening, and focused their efforts on a multi-story building between Cherry Street and Poplar Street. The building is near Visit Macon and the 41NBC/WMGT studios.

Fire crews evacuated several buildings, bars and other businesses in the area. Firefighters also blocked off Martin Luther King Blvd. between Cherry Street and Poplar Street.

This is all the information we have right now. Stay with 41NBC for updates as they become available.

