UPDATE (Thursday, April 22 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 22, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 4/22/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 872,396 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 22, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1900 10236.52 65 170
Atkinson 779 9351.74 18 115
Bacon 1277 11197.83 28 86
Baker 161 5166.88 9 33
Baldwin 3816 8589.18 111 317
Banks 1620 8107.3 33 187
Barrow 8609 9966.08 130 599
Bartow 11111 10030.6 207 821
Ben Hill 1485 8921.6 61 151
Berrien 1054 5467.94 31 70
Bibb 13265 8718.37 402 1753
Bleckley 798 6215.92 34 47
Brantley 924 4812 32 75
Brooks 935 5945.19 36 86
Bryan 2692 6878.4 34 172
Bulloch 5225 6575.06 64 218
Burke 1766 7904.4 36 150
Butts 2247 8925.88 75 124
Calhoun 444 7028.65 15 73
Camden 3192 5919.44 27 133
Candler 740 6828.46 36 61
Carroll 7353 6121.43 131 310
Catoosa 5588 8125.52 63 247
Charlton 1049 7916.38 24 62
Chatham 19983 6839.37 412 1609
Chattahoochee 3214 29900.46 13 28
Chattooga 2215 8943.71 60 175
Cherokee 22121 8296.92 300 1258
Clarke 12667 9760.44 135 489
Clay 183 6409.81 3 10
Clayton 23256 7628.97 439 1335
Clinch 732 10997.6 25 66
Cobb 59848 7570.06 949 3091
Coffee 4227 9820.64 136 644
Colquitt 3502 7714.85 75 246
Columbia 10962 6910.38 158 466
Cook 1160 6652.52 37 106
Coweta 8582 5646.02 202 340
Crawford 523 4277.07 17 68
Crisp 1427 6402.26 55 161
Dade 1200 7424.82 11 62
Dawson 2683 9929.31 41 245
Decatur 2139 8126.28 54 145
DeKalb 57023 7189.4 906 4510
Dodge 1080 5298.01 55 105
Dooly 784 5850.75 32 90
Dougherty 5478 6093.1 278 1015
Douglas 11791 7762.04 172 840
Early 1008 9934.95 43 73
Echols 358 9019.9 4 13
Effingham 3757 5867.93 64 245
Elbert 1522 8033.78 57 128
Emanuel 1729 7628.84 53 124
Evans 756 7074.02 17 72
Fannin 2111 8020.52 59 174
Fayette 6571 5590.25 151 253
Floyd 9931 9939.35 180 876
Forsyth 17714 7015.25 175 947
Franklin 2322 9953.28 43 151
Fulton 80804 7351.29 1252 4784
Gilmer 2466 7849.25 71 209
Glascock 144 4760.33 7 19
Glynn 6647 7724.85 152 445
Gordon 6446 11104.41 101 326
Grady 1524 6210.27 46 173
Greene 1496 7992.73 56 136
Gwinnett 85581 8812.38 1053 5371
Habersham 4626 10100.44 150 471
Hall 24827 12031.56 432 2352
Hancock 832 10155.01 62 105
Haralson 1708 5559.53 34 74
Harris 2140 6165.01 56 155
Hart 1702 6519.32 37 115
Heard 628 5076.8 16 44
Henry 18897 7878.15 291 596
Houston 9956 6339.83 188 734
Irwin 680 7208.74 18 81
Jackson 8446 11306.56 137 505
Jasper 668 4704.56 18 61
Jeff Davis 1288 8502.77 37 94
Jefferson 1576 10291.91 59 153
Jenkins 724 8442.16 39 83
Johnson 784 8115.1 42 97
Jones 1566 5477.25 53 161
Lamar 1332 6884.79 44 119
Lanier 491 4743.5 9 27
Laurens 3693 7808.27 143 350
Lee 1584 5285.11 50 184
Liberty 3370 5443.91 60 218
Lincoln 508 6252.31 24 52
Long 656 3294 10 47
Lowndes 7716 6545.75 139 375
Lumpkin 2768 8188.86 62 282
Macon 607 4673.54 25 81
Madison 2717 9003.55 46 156
Marion 395 4763.05 17 39
McDuffie 1655 7663.1 41 156
McIntosh 692 4750.46 14 56
Meriwether 1504 7155.09 72 134
Miller 674 11693.27 9 40
Mitchell 1525 6914.22 74 229
Monroe 1853 6683.02 86 191
Montgomery 715 7751.52 21 43
Morgan 1185 6191.87 23 84
Murray 4139 10280.42 77 242
Muscogee 14065 7339.82 386 1140
Newton 7395 6581.88 215 642
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23426 0 470 1249
Oconee 3025 7247.77 62 128
Oglethorpe 1184 7769.03 28 75
Paulding 10640 6166.61 163 402
Peach 1833 6695.89 52 215
Pickens 2512 7491.8 58 206
Pierce 1240 6344.33 43 134
Pike 1055 5593.85 26 70
Polk 3915 9003.73 78 378
Pulaski 607 5572.39 32 54
Putnam 1775 8110.58 57 162
Quitman 81 3530.95 2 11
Rabun 1514 8913.22 41 150
Randolph 466 6899.62 32 81
Richmond 19674 9728.05 405 1318
Rockdale 5945 6260.53 151 861
Schley 209 3962.09 5 21
Screven 809 5820.14 21 72
Seminole 746 9164.62 17 66
Spalding 4000 5787.87 153 434
Stephens 2952 11212.4 79 253
Stewart 782 12759.01 23 125
Sumter 1795 6105.65 91 263
Talbot 380 6170.83 18 40
Taliaferro 100 6127.45 3 8
Tattnall 1836 7225.22 45 120
Taylor 508 6383.51 22 72
Telfair 715 4570.44 45 69
Terrell 559 6602.1 45 111
Thomas 3531 7947.15 113 347
Tift 3412 8356.6 96 414
Toombs 2903 10758.63 97 173
Towns 1074 8924.71 42 127
Treutlen 624 9137.5 24 52
Troup 5865 8329.31 183 489
Turner 596 7379.89 33 86
Twiggs 508 6282.46 36 100
Union 2022 7981.05 67 208
Unknown 2379 0 11 45
Upson 1797 6838.68 106 175
Walker 6416 9217.07 80 278
Walton 7977 8325.51 233 493
Ware 2988 8334.03 148 348
Warren 373 7159.31 13 47
Washington 1602 7890.85 60 111
Wayne 2718 9067.86 74 268
Webster 105 4117.65 4 15
Wheeler 457 5778.23 21 35
White 2956 9307.89 66 292
Whitfield 14777 14117.43 226 743
Wilcox 473 5381.11 29 72
Wilkes 669 6680.65 20 72
Wilkinson 727 8151.14 28 119
Worth 1180 5858.41 60 173
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts and data: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts and data shared here simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 8,676,272 (8,167,190 reported molecular tests; 509,082 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 872,396 (10.7% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

    *Note from DPH: these data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 60,881 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 17,304 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 22, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

