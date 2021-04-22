|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The Warming Center is going to be a permanent part of the Macon-Bibb community.
Macon-Bibb County commissioners voted Tuesday to approve $1.5 million in CARES Act funding to buy the Brookdale Elementary School building from the Bibb County School District. That’s much less than the $5 million listing price.
Commissioner Elaine Lucas is a retired educator, and she says the Warming Center is essential for helping homeless children and their families.
“Anything that we can do for children and ultimately their families and ultimately all of us in society, we need to all be apart of that,” said Commissioner Lucas. “So I’m proud of what this administration has put together.”
Macon-Bibb commissioners also approved $100,000 of CARES Act funding to cover expenses that have accumulated from operating the Warming Center. The funding will also cover expenses for the next several months.
The Brookdale Warming Center is located at 3600 Brookdale Avenue in Macon.