WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Kadie Peterman began her career as a Warner Robins firefighter in January of 2019. The department recently named her ‘Rookie of the Year,’ making her the first woman to claim the title in department history. Peterman says it’s an honor.

“It just makes me feel very proud, and I hope I’m not going to be the last one,” says Peterman. “I hope I’m just the beginning of it. I hope it inspires some other people to come and join this type of job.”

Assistant Chief Scottie Durham says he was skeptical if Kadie could handle the job at first. Once she went through training, he says he was shocked at her abilities. Now that she’s been working on shift one, he says he is impressed and proud of all the work she’s put in so far. Durham says if he could have voted for ‘Rookie of the Year,’ he would have voted for her.

“She is very capable, matter of fact, she’s more capable then some of these men we have around here,” says Durham. “I’m so proud of her for that and these guys that work with her she couldn’t be in a better place here.”

Durham says Kadie has already gotten her Firefighter 1 and 2 certification, and her Georgia Search and Rescue certification. She’s also going to EMT school. Durham says other shifts in the department have noticed her tremendous work ethic.

“She’s the first one to get up and the last one to sit down,” says Durham. “She’s always working, she’s always helping. Although she’s on my shift, the other shifts see it too, they want her.”

Kadie loves her job and feels like she’s gained a second family. She says it’s the best job in the world.

She shared advice for young girls:

“I’ve been told since the day I was born that I could do anything I put my mind to. I actually have a lieutenant here that tells me that too,” says Peterman. “I believe that with my whole heart that if you want to do something and put your mind and your whole body, your soul into it you could do it. There’s nothing you can’t do.”

Assistant Chief Durham says the Warner Robins Fire Department is hiring. Kadie encourages anyone looking to join the department to work hard and study.