BCSO Investigators looking for Fraud suspect

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Sheriff’s Investigators are asking for your helping identify a man wanted for questioning in a Financial Card Theft and Fraud Investigation.

The incident happened on April 7 in the 3200 block of Ridge Avenue.

A victim noticed her purse was stolen out of her car. She also received a notification from her bank, that someone was trying to use her debit card to purchase gift cards.

Investigators are looking for the suspect described as a light skinned male, wearing a striped shirt, jeans, and white running shoes. It was also reported that the individual was last seen driving a white truck. The vehicle has been seen in the Vineville Avenue and Ridge Avenue areas.

If you know who this man is or his whereabouts, please call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478)751-7500, Investigator Dennis Terry at (478) 951-4011, or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.