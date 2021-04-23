Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– April 22 is known as Earth Day, and Bibb County students wanted to celebrate by showing appreciation and giving back.

Some students at Springdale Elementary used part of the day to practice mindfulness for the world around them.

First-graders in Kasey Thom’s class went on a nature walk. The kids got clipboards and a monocular to carry around and take note of what they could see. Thom says she tries to encourage her students to keep their outside areas clean and treat nature with respect.

“What we’re doing to our planet now is going to affect this generation,” Thom explained. “It’s important for us to realize now that recycling and taking care of our plants and animals, will help these kids when they get older.”

However, in Macon, it seems not everyone understands protecting the Earth. The county held a cleanup day on April 10, and collected more than 54 tons of trash. Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller says teaching kids about being kind to nature can help prevent littering problems in the future.

“We have to train the next generation on how to take care of the environment,” Miller said. “That starts as simple as planting a tree or picking up trash.”

Kindergartners at McKibben Lane Elementary decided to give back to the planet too. Carolyn Wilders’ class planted Lima Beans. They also talked about pollution and learned about taking care of nature.

“We are planting seeds today to help do our part and keep nature green and clean.”

5-year-old Hunter Kline says we have to be good to the Earth, because it’s the only one we have.

“Everything lives on the Earth, people and animals,” Kline explained. “So we need to keep it green and clean.”