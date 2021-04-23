|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— The Bibb County school district celebrated students from Southwest and Rutland High Schools.
Some students signed internships to Middle Georgia State University’s Project SEARCH.
Project SEARCH is a nine month program, aimed at helping individuals with disabilities learn job skills for their future workforce.
Students who signed will attend the program in the fall. This the third year the Middle Georgia State has offered the program.
The University will continue signing students at three more schools in the next two months.
MGA says they’re excited to welcome new students and help them prepare for their future.