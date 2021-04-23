GBI working double homicide investigation in Johnson County

WRIGHTSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is working a double homicide case in Johnson County.
According to a GBI news release, Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to 1383 Paul Lord Road in Wrightsville around 1:00 Friday afternoon. Deputies say they discovered two bodies at the address.
The GBI confirms deputies discovered the bodies of Destiny Hope Kight, 18, of Wrightsville and Charles Jaylon Garrett, 18, of East Dublin. Both died from apparent gunshot wounds.
The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI to help with this investigation.
Anyone with information should contact the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 864-4003 or the GBI Eastman Office at (478) 374-6988.
