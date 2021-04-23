UPDATE (Friday, April 23 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, April 23, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 4/23/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 873,669 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, April 23, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1903 10252.68 66 171
Atkinson 779 9351.74 18 115
Bacon 1279 11215.36 28 86
Baker 161 5166.88 9 33
Baldwin 3820 8598.18 112 318
Banks 1622 8117.31 33 187
Barrow 8633 9993.86 130 601
Bartow 11132 10049.56 207 824
Ben Hill 1487 8933.61 61 151
Berrien 1054 5467.94 31 70
Bibb 13279 8727.57 402 1754
Bleckley 798 6215.92 34 47
Brantley 925 4817.21 32 75
Brooks 938 5964.27 36 87
Bryan 2696 6888.62 34 172
Bulloch 5228 6578.83 64 218
Burke 1768 7913.35 36 150
Butts 2252 8945.74 75 124
Calhoun 445 7044.48 15 73
Camden 3194 5923.15 28 134
Candler 740 6828.46 36 61
Carroll 7363 6129.75 131 310
Catoosa 5599 8141.51 63 248
Charlton 1058 7984.3 25 62
Chatham 19999 6844.85 413 1610
Chattahoochee 3250 30235.37 13 30
Chattooga 2218 8955.83 60 176
Cherokee 22146 8306.3 300 1261
Clarke 12685 9774.31 136 489
Clay 183 6409.81 3 10
Clayton 23314 7648 440 1339
Clinch 732 10997.6 25 66
Cobb 59937 7581.32 950 3095
Coffee 4228 9822.96 136 644
Colquitt 3507 7725.86 75 247
Columbia 10969 6914.79 158 467
Cook 1161 6658.26 37 107
Coweta 8587 5649.3 204 341
Crawford 523 4277.07 17 68
Crisp 1426 6397.77 55 161
Dade 1201 7431.01 11 62
Dawson 2689 9951.52 41 245
Decatur 2139 8126.28 54 145
DeKalb 57124 7202.13 907 4517
Dodge 1081 5302.92 56 105
Dooly 784 5850.75 32 90
Dougherty 5487 6103.11 278 1017
Douglas 11813 7776.52 172 846
Early 1009 9944.81 43 73
Echols 358 9019.9 4 13
Effingham 3761 5874.18 64 245
Elbert 1523 8039.06 57 128
Emanuel 1729 7628.84 53 124
Evans 757 7083.37 17 72
Fannin 2112 8024.32 59 174
Fayette 6583 5600.46 151 253
Floyd 9938 9946.35 180 874
Forsyth 17734 7023.17 177 948
Franklin 2325 9966.14 43 152
Fulton 80965 7365.94 1255 4803
Gilmer 2466 7849.25 71 208
Glascock 144 4760.33 7 19
Glynn 6646 7723.69 152 445
Gordon 6449 11109.58 101 326
Grady 1526 6218.42 46 173
Greene 1497 7998.08 56 136
Gwinnett 85709 8825.56 1055 5380
Habersham 4627 10102.62 151 471
Hall 24843 12039.31 433 2351
Hancock 833 10167.22 62 105
Haralson 1711 5569.3 34 74
Harris 2141 6167.9 56 155
Hart 1702 6519.32 37 115
Heard 630 5092.97 16 44
Henry 18948 7899.41 291 598
Houston 9967 6346.83 189 736
Irwin 681 7219.34 18 81
Jackson 8456 11319.95 137 506
Jasper 668 4704.56 18 61
Jeff Davis 1290 8515.98 37 94
Jefferson 1576 10291.91 59 153
Jenkins 725 8453.82 39 83
Johnson 785 8125.45 42 97
Jones 1568 5484.24 53 161
Lamar 1337 6910.63 44 119
Lanier 492 4753.16 9 27
Laurens 3697 7816.73 143 350
Lee 1584 5285.11 50 184
Liberty 3379 5458.45 60 218
Lincoln 508 6252.31 24 52
Long 657 3299.02 10 47
Lowndes 7721 6549.99 140 375
Lumpkin 2775 8209.57 62 282
Macon 609 4688.94 25 81
Madison 2721 9016.8 46 156
Marion 396 4775.11 17 39
McDuffie 1658 7676.99 41 158
McIntosh 692 4750.46 14 56
Meriwether 1509 7178.88 72 135
Miller 675 11710.62 9 40
Mitchell 1526 6918.75 74 229
Monroe 1853 6683.02 86 191
Montgomery 716 7762.36 21 43
Morgan 1187 6202.32 23 84
Murray 4149 10305.26 78 243
Muscogee 14107 7361.74 387 1145
Newton 7414 6598.79 215 645
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23454 0 470 1252
Oconee 3030 7259.75 62 128
Oglethorpe 1184 7769.03 28 75
Paulding 10654 6174.73 163 403
Peach 1834 6699.54 52 216
Pickens 2514 7497.76 60 207
Pierce 1240 6344.33 42 133
Pike 1055 5593.85 26 70
Polk 3919 9012.92 79 378
Pulaski 607 5572.39 32 54
Putnam 1778 8124.29 57 162
Quitman 81 3530.95 2 11
Rabun 1516 8925 41 150
Randolph 468 6929.23 32 81
Richmond 19706 9743.87 406 1324
Rockdale 5956 6272.11 151 863
Schley 209 3962.09 5 21
Screven 809 5820.14 21 72
Seminole 747 9176.9 17 66
Spalding 4010 5802.34 153 435
Stephens 2955 11223.79 79 253
Stewart 782 12759.01 23 125
Sumter 1795 6105.65 91 263
Talbot 381 6187.07 18 41
Taliaferro 100 6127.45 3 8
Tattnall 1836 7225.22 45 120
Taylor 508 6383.51 22 72
Telfair 716 4576.83 45 69
Terrell 560 6613.91 45 111
Thomas 3532 7949.4 113 347
Tift 3414 8361.5 96 414
Toombs 2909 10780.86 97 173
Towns 1074 8924.71 42 127
Treutlen 624 9137.5 24 52
Troup 5872 8339.25 183 489
Turner 596 7379.89 33 86
Twiggs 509 6294.83 36 100
Union 2023 7985 68 208
Unknown 2383 0 11 44
Upson 1799 6846.29 106 175
Walker 6427 9232.87 80 279
Walton 7988 8336.99 234 493
Ware 2992 8345.19 150 350
Warren 375 7197.7 13 47
Washington 1604 7900.7 60 111
Wayne 2722 9081.2 74 269
Webster 105 4117.65 4 15
Wheeler 457 5778.23 21 35
White 2959 9317.34 66 293
Whitfield 14771 14111.7 226 744
Wilcox 474 5392.49 29 72
Wilkes 669 6680.65 21 72
Wilkinson 726 8139.93 28 120
Worth 1181 5863.37 60 173
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts and data: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts and data shared here simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 8,700,822 (8,190,749 reported molecular tests; 510,073 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 873,669 (10.7% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

    *Note from DPH: these data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 60,990 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 17,337 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Friday, April 23, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

