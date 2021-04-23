Severe storms possible Saturday

Listen to the content of this post:

After a warm up back to the 70’s today in Middle Georgia, we will have to turn our eyes to the threat for severe storms this weekend.

A warm front will be lifting into the north during the morning hours Saturday bringing our next chance of severe weather.

There will likely be two rounds of storms: one beginning after 7 am as the warm sector lifts north, and another round in the afternoon.



Round one will likely start with just rain, but once the front moves north, that heavy rain transitions to severe storms with damaging winds and the potential for a few tornadoes.

After the initial round moves through we will get a small break.

During this time we will watch closely to see if the atmosphere recovers…if it does, we can expect more severe storms in round two.



Round two will begin after 3pm and bring the threat for large hail to the area.

This will continue through the evening, with most of our severe threat diminishing after sunset.



Heavy rain will be a main threat tomorrow, especially as we haven’t seen significant rainfall in about two weeks.

Rain totals will range from 1-3″ across the area, so be sure to take it easy on the roads and “Turn around, don’t drown” if you see water on the roadway.



So to sum it up: expect several rounds of storms throughout the day Saturday.

Severe threat will be over by the later evening hours Saturday with some clearing on Sunday.

All modes of severe weather will be possible, so make sure you have multiple ways to get your weather warnings.



Most of next week actually looks pretty nice with sunshine and mid 80’s through Wednesday.

Next chance of rain will be around the end of next week.