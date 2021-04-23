|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The Griffith Family Foundation and Southwest High School plan to hold a spoken word contest with a focus on social justice. The contest gives Southwest High students a chance to earn scholarships from the Griffith Family Foundation.
The contest will take place on Thursday, April 29th. Students like Xaviana Syphrtt are already perfecting their presentations.
“I’m really excited for it,” said Syphrtt. “And given that it’s my own words, it will be a great experience.”
Student Amauri Cotton says she hopes her poem can help bring the community together.
“I’m hoping that people will listen to this poem and really feel it,” said Cotton. “Hopefully we can come together and change.”
Event Details:
- Thursday April 29th
- Tubman Museum, 310 Cherry St. Macon, GA 31201
- 6:30 p.m.
- Livestreamed here: http://www.youtube.com/bibbschools