UPDATE (Saturday, April 24 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 24, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 4/24/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 874,754 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 24, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1906 10268.84 66 171
Atkinson 779 9351.74 18 115
Bacon 1279 11215.36 28 86
Baker 161 5166.88 9 33
Baldwin 3826 8611.69 112 319
Banks 1627 8142.33 33 187
Barrow 8650 10013.54 130 602
Bartow 11140 10056.78 206 823
Ben Hill 1487 8933.61 61 153
Berrien 1054 5467.94 31 70
Bibb 13284 8730.86 403 1755
Bleckley 798 6215.92 34 47
Brantley 925 4817.21 32 76
Brooks 939 5970.62 36 87
Bryan 2705 6911.62 34 173
Bulloch 5236 6588.9 64 218
Burke 1768 7913.35 36 150
Butts 2257 8965.6 76 124
Calhoun 445 7044.48 15 73
Camden 3195 5925.01 28 134
Candler 741 6837.69 36 62
Carroll 7369 6134.75 131 310
Catoosa 5612 8160.42 63 250
Charlton 1057 7976.76 25 62
Chatham 20021 6852.38 415 1610
Chattahoochee 3286 30570.29 13 30
Chattooga 2218 8955.83 60 176
Cherokee 22166 8313.8 300 1262
Clarke 12691 9778.93 136 489
Clay 183 6409.81 3 10
Clayton 23363 7664.07 444 1343
Clinch 733 11012.62 25 66
Cobb 60012 7590.81 951 3098
Coffee 4230 9827.61 136 645
Colquitt 3509 7730.27 75 247
Columbia 10977 6919.83 159 467
Cook 1162 6663.99 37 107
Coweta 8598 5656.54 204 341
Crawford 524 4285.25 17 68
Crisp 1429 6411.23 55 161
Dade 1204 7449.57 11 62
Dawson 2694 9970.02 41 245
Decatur 2139 8126.28 55 145
DeKalb 57191 7210.58 911 4522
Dodge 1081 5302.92 56 106
Dooly 784 5850.75 32 90
Dougherty 5502 6119.79 278 1019
Douglas 11827 7785.74 173 848
Early 1009 9944.81 43 73
Echols 358 9019.9 4 13
Effingham 3767 5883.55 64 245
Elbert 1524 8044.34 57 128
Emanuel 1729 7628.84 53 124
Evans 757 7083.37 17 72
Fannin 2112 8024.32 59 174
Fayette 6587 5603.86 152 254
Floyd 9942 9950.36 182 875
Forsyth 17748 7028.72 177 948
Franklin 2329 9983.28 43 152
Fulton 81110 7379.13 1258 4823
Gilmer 2469 7858.8 71 208
Glascock 144 4760.33 7 19
Glynn 6646 7723.69 153 445
Gordon 6453 11116.47 101 326
Grady 1530 6234.72 46 173
Greene 1498 8003.42 56 136
Gwinnett 85821 8837.09 1058 5388
Habersham 4628 10104.8 151 471
Hall 24866 12050.46 434 2356
Hancock 833 10167.22 62 105
Haralson 1711 5569.3 34 74
Harris 2142 6170.78 57 155
Hart 1703 6523.15 37 115
Heard 630 5092.97 16 44
Henry 18978 7911.92 291 599
Houston 9984 6357.66 189 738
Irwin 681 7219.34 18 81
Jackson 8463 11329.32 137 505
Jasper 669 4711.6 18 61
Jeff Davis 1290 8515.98 37 94
Jefferson 1578 10304.97 59 153
Jenkins 725 8453.82 39 83
Johnson 784 8115.1 42 97
Jones 1570 5491.24 53 161
Lamar 1338 6915.8 45 119
Lanier 493 4762.82 9 27
Laurens 3701 7825.19 144 350
Lee 1587 5295.12 50 184
Liberty 3393 5481.07 60 218
Lincoln 508 6252.31 24 52
Long 659 3309.06 10 47
Lowndes 7726 6554.23 140 375
Lumpkin 2778 8218.45 62 283
Macon 611 4704.34 25 81
Madison 2723 9023.43 46 156
Marion 396 4775.11 17 39
McDuffie 1660 7686.25 41 158
McIntosh 693 4757.33 14 57
Meriwether 1510 7183.63 72 136
Miller 675 11710.62 9 40
Mitchell 1526 6918.75 74 229
Monroe 1854 6686.62 86 191
Montgomery 717 7773.2 21 43
Morgan 1187 6202.32 23 84
Murray 4150 10307.74 78 243
Muscogee 14139 7378.44 391 1147
Newton 7426 6609.47 215 646
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23482 0 470 1253
Oconee 3039 7281.31 64 128
Oglethorpe 1184 7769.03 28 75
Paulding 10661 6178.79 166 404
Peach 1837 6710.5 52 217
Pickens 2514 7497.76 60 207
Pierce 1242 6354.57 42 133
Pike 1056 5599.15 26 70
Polk 3923 9022.12 79 378
Pulaski 607 5572.39 32 54
Putnam 1781 8137.99 57 162
Quitman 81 3530.95 2 11
Rabun 1521 8954.43 41 150
Randolph 467 6914.42 32 81
Richmond 19737 9759.2 406 1328
Rockdale 5966 6282.65 151 863
Schley 209 3962.09 5 21
Screven 809 5820.14 21 72
Seminole 747 9176.9 17 66
Spalding 4016 5811.03 153 435
Stephens 2961 11246.58 79 253
Stewart 783 12775.33 23 125
Sumter 1795 6105.65 91 263
Talbot 381 6187.07 18 41
Taliaferro 101 6188.73 3 8
Tattnall 1838 7233.09 45 120
Taylor 508 6383.51 22 72
Telfair 721 4608.8 45 69
Terrell 562 6637.53 45 111
Thomas 3533 7951.66 113 347
Tift 3416 8366.4 96 414
Toombs 2912 10791.98 97 173
Towns 1075 8933.02 42 127
Treutlen 624 9137.5 24 52
Troup 5875 8343.51 183 489
Turner 596 7379.89 33 86
Twiggs 509 6294.83 36 100
Union 2025 7992.9 70 208
Unknown 2384 0 11 43
Upson 1801 6853.9 107 175
Walker 6440 9251.54 80 279
Walton 8000 8349.51 234 493
Ware 2993 8347.98 150 350
Warren 375 7197.7 14 47
Washington 1604 7900.7 60 111
Wayne 2724 9087.88 74 269
Webster 105 4117.65 4 15
Wheeler 459 5803.51 21 35
White 2960 9320.49 67 293
Whitfield 14780 14120.3 227 744
Wilcox 474 5392.49 29 72
Wilkes 669 6680.65 21 72
Wilkinson 727 8151.14 28 120
Worth 1183 5873.3 61 174
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts and data: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts and data shared here simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 8,726,370 (8,215,411 reported molecular tests; 510,959 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 874,754 (10.6% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

    *Note from DPH: these data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 61,068 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 17,382 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 24, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

Tucker Sargent
