UPDATE (Sunday, April 25 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 25, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 4/25/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 875,493 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 25, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1906 10268.84 66 171
Atkinson 779 9351.74 18 115
Bacon 1284 11259.21 28 86
Baker 161 5166.88 9 33
Baldwin 3830 8620.69 112 320
Banks 1629 8152.34 33 187
Barrow 8668 10034.38 130 602
Bartow 11150 10065.81 207 824
Ben Hill 1487 8933.61 61 153
Berrien 1055 5473.13 31 70
Bibb 13286 8732.17 403 1755
Bleckley 799 6223.71 34 47
Brantley 925 4817.21 32 76
Brooks 939 5970.62 36 87
Bryan 2706 6914.17 34 173
Bulloch 5237 6590.16 64 218
Burke 1769 7917.82 36 150
Butts 2258 8969.57 76 124
Calhoun 445 7044.48 15 73
Camden 3199 5932.42 28 135
Candler 741 6837.69 36 62
Carroll 7374 6138.91 131 310
Catoosa 5618 8169.14 63 250
Charlton 1057 7976.76 25 62
Chatham 20037 6857.85 415 1610
Chattahoochee 3287 30579.59 13 30
Chattooga 2218 8955.83 60 176
Cherokee 22179 8318.67 300 1264
Clarke 12700 9785.87 136 489
Clay 183 6409.81 3 10
Clayton 23387 7671.94 444 1344
Clinch 734 11027.64 25 66
Cobb 60070 7598.14 952 3100
Coffee 4230 9827.61 136 645
Colquitt 3511 7734.67 75 247
Columbia 10980 6921.72 159 467
Cook 1162 6663.99 37 107
Coweta 8608 5663.12 204 342
Crawford 524 4285.25 17 68
Crisp 1429 6411.23 55 161
Dade 1204 7449.57 11 62
Dawson 2696 9977.42 41 245
Decatur 2140 8130.08 55 145
DeKalb 57257 7218.9 912 4525
Dodge 1081 5302.92 56 106
Dooly 784 5850.75 32 90
Dougherty 5506 6124.24 278 1019
Douglas 11840 7794.29 173 849
Early 1009 9944.81 43 73
Echols 358 9019.9 4 13
Effingham 3769 5886.67 64 245
Elbert 1524 8044.34 57 128
Emanuel 1731 7637.66 53 124
Evans 757 7083.37 17 72
Fannin 2112 8024.32 59 174
Fayette 6593 5608.96 152 254
Floyd 9944 9952.36 182 875
Forsyth 17761 7033.86 177 948
Franklin 2330 9987.57 43 152
Fulton 81205 7387.77 1257 4824
Gilmer 2469 7858.8 71 208
Glascock 144 4760.33 7 19
Glynn 6660 7739.96 153 445
Gordon 6456 11121.64 101 326
Grady 1531 6238.79 46 173
Greene 1498 8003.42 56 136
Gwinnett 85887 8843.89 1059 5389
Habersham 4628 10104.8 151 471
Hall 24876 12055.3 434 2356
Hancock 833 10167.22 62 105
Haralson 1711 5569.3 34 74
Harris 2144 6176.54 57 155
Hart 1704 6526.99 37 115
Heard 630 5092.97 16 45
Henry 19005 7923.17 291 599
Houston 9989 6360.84 189 738
Irwin 681 7219.34 18 81
Jackson 8467 11334.67 137 505
Jasper 671 4725.68 18 61
Jeff Davis 1290 8515.98 37 94
Jefferson 1578 10304.97 59 153
Jenkins 725 8453.82 39 83
Johnson 784 8115.1 42 97
Jones 1571 5494.74 53 161
Lamar 1340 6926.14 45 119
Lanier 494 4772.49 9 27
Laurens 3702 7827.3 144 350
Lee 1587 5295.12 50 184
Liberty 3399 5490.76 60 218
Lincoln 508 6252.31 24 52
Long 660 3314.08 10 47
Lowndes 7735 6561.87 140 375
Lumpkin 2778 8218.45 62 283
Macon 613 4719.74 25 81
Madison 2724 9026.74 46 156
Marion 396 4775.11 17 39
McDuffie 1663 7700.14 41 158
McIntosh 693 4757.33 14 57
Meriwether 1515 7207.42 72 136
Miller 675 11710.62 9 40
Mitchell 1527 6923.29 74 229
Monroe 1854 6686.62 86 191
Montgomery 717 7773.2 21 43
Morgan 1187 6202.32 23 84
Murray 4152 10312.71 78 243
Muscogee 14172 7395.66 391 1147
Newton 7437 6619.26 215 646
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23493 0 470 1253
Oconee 3040 7283.71 64 129
Oglethorpe 1184 7769.03 28 75
Paulding 10672 6185.16 166 404
Peach 1837 6710.5 52 217
Pickens 2519 7512.68 60 207
Pierce 1247 6380.15 42 133
Pike 1057 5604.45 26 70
Polk 3925 9026.72 79 378
Pulaski 607 5572.39 32 54
Putnam 1784 8151.7 57 162
Quitman 81 3530.95 2 11
Rabun 1524 8972.09 41 150
Randolph 467 6914.42 32 81
Richmond 19757 9769.09 407 1328
Rockdale 5972 6288.96 151 863
Schley 209 3962.09 5 21
Screven 811 5834.53 21 72
Seminole 751 9226.04 17 66
Spalding 4025 5824.05 153 435
Stephens 2963 11254.18 79 253
Stewart 784 12791.65 23 125
Sumter 1795 6105.65 91 263
Talbot 382 6203.31 18 41
Taliaferro 101 6188.73 3 8
Tattnall 1839 7237.02 46 120
Taylor 508 6383.51 22 72
Telfair 721 4608.8 45 69
Terrell 563 6649.34 45 111
Thomas 3534 7953.91 113 347
Tift 3418 8371.3 96 414
Toombs 2913 10795.69 97 173
Towns 1076 8941.33 42 127
Treutlen 624 9137.5 24 52
Troup 5879 8349.19 183 489
Turner 596 7379.89 33 86
Twiggs 509 6294.83 36 100
Union 2025 7992.9 70 208
Unknown 2377 0 11 42
Upson 1801 6853.9 107 176
Walker 6447 9261.6 80 280
Walton 8008 8357.86 234 494
Ware 2995 8353.55 150 350
Warren 375 7197.7 14 47
Washington 1606 7910.55 60 111
Wayne 2724 9087.88 74 269
Webster 106 4156.86 4 15
Wheeler 459 5803.51 21 35
White 2960 9320.49 67 293
Whitfield 14786 14126.03 227 745
Wilcox 474 5392.49 29 72
Wilkes 669 6680.65 21 72
Wilkinson 728 8162.35 28 120
Worth 1184 5878.26 61 174
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts and data: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts and data shared here simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 8,741,916 (8,230,080 reported molecular tests; 511,836 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 875,493 (10.6% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

    *Note from DPH: these data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 61,088 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 17,387 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 25, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

