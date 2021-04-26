Warming up this week

|
Highs warmed into the 80’s today across Middle Georgia to help start our warming trend.
High pressure will continue to move to the east and send in southerly winds through the end of the week.
Although we will see an increase in our temperatures and moisture, we should stay dry and mostly sunny to partly cloudy through Thursday.
By Thursday night and into Friday an approaching front will bring us our next chance of rain and maybe a thunderstorm.
Right now the severe threat looks minimal, but we could see a few strong storms.
The rain and cold front Friday will bring much cooler temperatures that will be sticking around through Saturday as well.
A few showers could stick around through the weekend, but don’t expect it to be as rainy as it was this past weekend.