Warming up this week

By
Cecilia Reeves
-
0
19
Listen to the content of this post:

Highs warmed into the 80’s today across Middle Georgia to help start our warming trend.

High pressure will continue to move to the east and send in southerly winds through the end of the week.

Although we will see an increase in our temperatures and moisture, we should stay dry and mostly sunny to partly cloudy through Thursday.

By Thursday night and into Friday an approaching front will bring us our next chance of rain and maybe a thunderstorm.

Right now the severe threat looks minimal, but we could see a few strong storms.

The rain and cold front Friday will bring much cooler temperatures that will be sticking around through Saturday as well.

A few showers could stick around through the weekend, but don’t expect it to be as rainy as it was this past weekend.

mm
Cecilia Reeves
Cecilia Reeves joined the 41 First Alert Storm Team as Chief Meteorologist in August of 2016.  She grew up just north of Macon, in McDonough, GA but attended the University of Alabama and received an undergraduate degree in Telecommunications and Film with a concentration in Broadcast Journalism.  Upon graduation in Tuscaloosa, she traveled up to road to Starkville, MS where she received a Masters of Science in Broadcast Meteorology.  In her career she has worked on the West Coast, in the Midwest, and now back home in the Southeast.  When she is not forecasting she enjoys training Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, cheering on her teams (Alabama Crimson Tide, Atlanta Falcons, and the Kansas City Royals), and playing with her dogs: Dora and Winston.