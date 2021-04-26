Baldwin School District receives national recognition for music education

|
MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Baldwin County School District is one of eight Georgia districts being recognized nationally for its music education program.
The National Association of Music Merchants designated the district as a best community for music education. It’s one of 686 districts in 40 states to receive the designation.
The district, which offers general music to around 5,000 students, says it wants to keep music as a curriculum option.
“The program emphasizes passion,” James McMillan, Director of Bands at Baldwin High School, said.
District leaders say research shows music education improves the brain, speech and the reading process.