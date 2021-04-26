Planning and Zoning approves Pio Nono resource center

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Sherry Williams cried tears of joy at a Macon-Bibb Planning and Zoning Commission meeting Monday.
“We bring them to our house now, and it’s great, but when your house turns into the local community center, it’s really hard,” Williams said.
Williams is the founder of an organization called ATAP Family Services. The non-profit provides professional help, youth and family services, as well as meals to people in need.
The organization contracts with property companies to provide community service programs. ATAP previously ran out of Riverwalk Apartments in Macon, but the complex sold to another management company in 2019.
“It was really hard, because we had really good relationships with the kids,” Williams said. “On our last day, there were kids that didn’t have anywhere to go.”
Since then, Williams has allowed families to use her home as a community center while trying to find another place to house her non-profit.
That place will soon be a building on Pio Nono Avenue that formerly housed Hillcrest Cleaners.
Planning and Zoning director, Jim Thomas, hopes it will benefit the community.
“I think it’ll be great for that neighborhood as a whole, and it’ll provide a great resource for the youth over there, and the folks that need help from time to time,” Thomas said.
ATAP family services hopes to use the new space to continue its food distribution program, create an art center, and add a life skills learning area.
A grand opening at 880 Pio Nono Avenue is set for next month.