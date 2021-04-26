UPDATE (Monday, April 26 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, April 26, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 4/26/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 876,146 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, April 26, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1911 10295.78 66 172
Atkinson 779 9351.74 18 115
Bacon 1285 11267.98 28 86
Baker 161 5166.88 9 33
Baldwin 3831 8622.94 112 318
Banks 1629 8152.34 33 188
Barrow 8675 10042.49 131 602
Bartow 11156 10071.23 207 824
Ben Hill 1488 8939.62 61 153
Berrien 1055 5473.13 31 70
Bibb 13290 8734.8 403 1755
Bleckley 799 6223.71 34 47
Brantley 925 4817.21 32 76
Brooks 939 5970.62 36 87
Bryan 2707 6916.73 34 173
Bulloch 5239 6592.67 64 218
Burke 1769 7917.82 36 150
Butts 2259 8973.54 76 124
Calhoun 445 7044.48 15 73
Camden 3200 5934.28 28 135
Candler 741 6837.69 36 62
Carroll 7374 6138.91 131 310
Catoosa 5619 8170.6 64 250
Charlton 1065 8037.13 25 62
Chatham 20055 6864.01 417 1610
Chattahoochee 3288 30588.89 13 30
Chattooga 2221 8967.94 60 176
Cherokee 22198 8325.8 301 1266
Clarke 12704 9788.95 136 489
Clay 183 6409.81 3 10
Clayton 23411 7679.82 444 1344
Clinch 734 11027.64 25 66
Cobb 60116 7603.96 954 3105
Coffee 4230 9827.61 136 645
Colquitt 3512 7736.88 76 249
Columbia 10983 6923.62 159 467
Cook 1162 6663.99 37 107
Coweta 8619 5670.36 204 342
Crawford 525 4293.42 17 68
Crisp 1432 6424.69 55 161
Dade 1205 7455.76 12 62
Dawson 2698 9984.83 42 245
Decatur 2142 8137.68 55 145
DeKalb 57314 7226.09 914 4531
Dodge 1081 5302.92 56 106
Dooly 784 5850.75 32 90
Dougherty 5511 6129.8 278 1021
Douglas 11856 7804.83 173 849
Early 1009 9944.81 43 73
Echols 358 9019.9 4 13
Effingham 3774 5894.48 64 245
Elbert 1524 8044.34 57 128
Emanuel 1732 7642.08 53 124
Evans 757 7083.37 17 72
Fannin 2112 8024.32 59 174
Fayette 6598 5613.22 152 255
Floyd 9946 9954.36 182 876
Forsyth 17772 7038.22 177 949
Franklin 2330 9987.57 43 152
Fulton 81284 7394.96 1260 4833
Gilmer 2471 7865.17 71 208
Glascock 144 4760.33 7 19
Glynn 6662 7742.28 153 445
Gordon 6459 11126.81 101 326
Grady 1532 6242.87 46 173
Greene 1498 8003.42 56 136
Gwinnett 85940 8849.35 1062 5389
Habersham 4631 10111.35 151 471
Hall 24879 12056.76 435 2356
Hancock 832 10155.01 62 105
Haralson 1713 5575.81 34 74
Harris 2150 6193.82 57 155
Hart 1705 6530.82 37 115
Heard 632 5109.14 16 45
Henry 19027 7932.35 292 599
Houston 9991 6362.11 190 738
Irwin 681 7219.34 18 81
Jackson 8473 11342.7 140 505
Jasper 671 4725.68 18 61
Jeff Davis 1292 8529.18 37 94
Jefferson 1579 10311.5 59 153
Jenkins 725 8453.82 39 83
Johnson 784 8115.1 42 97
Jones 1571 5494.74 53 161
Lamar 1340 6926.14 45 119
Lanier 494 4772.49 9 27
Laurens 3703 7829.41 144 350
Lee 1586 5291.78 50 184
Liberty 3401 5493.99 60 218
Lincoln 508 6252.31 24 52
Long 662 3324.13 10 47
Lowndes 7741 6566.96 140 375
Lumpkin 2778 8218.45 62 283
Macon 613 4719.74 25 82
Madison 2725 9030.06 46 156
Marion 396 4775.11 17 39
McDuffie 1663 7700.14 41 158
McIntosh 693 4757.33 14 57
Meriwether 1515 7207.42 72 136
Miller 675 11710.62 9 40
Mitchell 1527 6923.29 74 229
Monroe 1854 6686.62 86 191
Montgomery 717 7773.2 21 43
Morgan 1187 6202.32 23 84
Murray 4155 10320.16 79 243
Muscogee 14192 7406.09 393 1147
Newton 7451 6631.72 217 647
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23555 0 470 1253
Oconee 3043 7290.89 64 129
Oglethorpe 1184 7769.03 28 75
Paulding 10681 6190.38 166 404
Peach 1839 6717.81 52 217
Pickens 2521 7518.64 61 207
Pierce 1248 6385.26 42 133
Pike 1058 5609.76 26 70
Polk 3926 9029.02 79 378
Pulaski 607 5572.39 32 54
Putnam 1786 8160.84 57 162
Quitman 81 3530.95 2 11
Rabun 1524 8972.09 41 150
Randolph 467 6914.42 32 81
Richmond 19768 9774.53 407 1329
Rockdale 5979 6296.34 152 863
Schley 209 3962.09 5 21
Screven 811 5834.53 21 72
Seminole 751 9226.04 17 66
Spalding 4028 5828.39 153 435
Stephens 2963 11254.18 79 253
Stewart 784 12791.65 23 126
Sumter 1795 6105.65 92 263
Talbot 382 6203.31 18 41
Taliaferro 101 6188.73 3 8
Tattnall 1839 7237.02 46 120
Taylor 508 6383.51 22 72
Telfair 721 4608.8 45 69
Terrell 563 6649.34 45 112
Thomas 3536 7958.41 113 347
Tift 3419 8373.74 96 414
Toombs 2914 10799.39 97 173
Towns 1076 8941.33 42 127
Treutlen 624 9137.5 24 52
Troup 5883 8354.87 183 490
Turner 596 7379.89 34 86
Twiggs 509 6294.83 36 100
Union 2025 7992.9 70 208
Unknown 2379 0 11 42
Upson 1801 6853.9 107 176
Walker 6452 9268.78 80 280
Walton 8014 8364.12 234 495
Ware 2997 8359.13 150 351
Warren 375 7197.7 14 47
Washington 1606 7910.55 60 111
Wayne 2725 9091.21 74 269
Webster 106 4156.86 4 15
Wheeler 459 5803.51 21 35
White 2961 9323.63 67 293
Whitfield 14791 14130.81 228 746
Wilcox 474 5392.49 29 72
Wilkes 670 6690.63 21 72
Wilkinson 729 8173.56 28 120
Worth 1184 5878.26 61 174
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts and data: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts and data shared here simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 8,753,944 (8,241,770 reported molecular tests; 512,174 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 876,146 (10.6% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

    *Note from DPH: these data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 61,126 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 17,421 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Monday, April 26, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

