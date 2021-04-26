Jones County Family Connection receives Trauma Responsive Care Grant

|
Listen to the content of this post:
GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning recently awarded four counties $10,000 grants.
Cobb, Jasper, Jones and Whitfield Counties were selected to receive the one-year grants to fund projects that increase community and regional awareness of trauma and create a collective understanding of how early childhood trauma can impact future learning and development of children, according to a DECAL release.
Joy Carr, coordinator for Jones County Family Connection, says they are grateful for the help.
The Resilient Jones County program focuses on children ages 5 and under. Funding for the grant will allow for the development of self-care rooms for teachers of young children and age-appropriate sensory cool-down areas for young children experiencing trauma. It will also offer Connect Now trainings to parents and caregivers of children in early care, Head Start and Georgia’s Pre-K.
Carr says their main goal is to build relationships and build connections.