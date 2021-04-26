State-run mass vaccination sites shift to Johnson & Johnson vaccine

The eight state-operated sites will shift to providing single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine and Pfizer second doses through May 21st.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Georgia’s eight mass vaccination sites are making a shift to include the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. The Governor’s Office joined the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) and the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) to make the announcement Monday.

The eight state-operated sites will shift to providing single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine and Pfizer second doses through May 21st. First doses of the Pfizer vaccine will not be administered at these sites after April 30th.

State leaders say the shift is due to a decrease in demand for COVID-19 vaccines at the state-run sites. State leaders say, the sites have administered more than 300,000 doses over the last few months. They say successful site distribution has led to a notable decrease in demand over the last two weeks.

“As supply and availability of the COVID-19 vaccines has dramatically increased across the state, far more Georgians are now able to easily access the vaccine at their local pharmacy, grocery store, or doctor’s office,” said GEMA/HS Director Chris Stallings. “This transition to the Johnson and Johnson single-dose vaccine for the next month allows us to complete the full vaccination cycle for Georgians who received their first Pfizer vaccination at our sites, continue providing COVID-19 vaccination to Georgians who wish to use our sites, and deploy Pfizer first doses previously allocated to GEMA/HS to other local providers across Georgia.”

Governor Brian Kemp thanked GEMA/HS for the hard work and dedication in getting the vaccine to all parts of the state. He says as the vaccine becomes available to more Georgians, it is the state’s job to work closely with local providers, private partners, public health districts and community leaders.

“These highly-effective vaccines are our ticket back to normal,” said Governor Kemp. “And the state stands ready to assist in getting more shots in arms moving forward.”

To schedule a vaccine appointment or find a state-operated mass vaccination site available for walk-up vaccinations, please visit myvaccinegeorgia.gov.