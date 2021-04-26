Traffic stop leads to drugs, gun arrests in Macon

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A traffic stop leads to two gun and drugs arrests in the Houston Avenue and Ibex Street area of Macon.
Deputies with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office arrested 18-year-old Robert Johnson III and his passenger 19-year-old Rachel Ann Duehring.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies stopped a black Nissan Sentra around 11:00 Monday morning due to a seat belt violation. Deputies say they smelled marijuana and searched the car. Deputies reported finding a handgun, marijuana, drug packing paraphernalia and cash.
The couple is charged with the Purchase, Possession, Manufacture, Distribution, or Sale of Marijuana, Possession of a Firearm or Knife During the Commission of Attempt to Commit Certain Felonies, and Manufacture/Possess Controlled or Counterfeit Substance, or Marijuana, Near Park/Housing Project.
Deputies transported Johnson and Duehring to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Center where they are being held without Bond.