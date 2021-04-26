Warmer temperatures on the way this week

By
Dalton Mullinax
-
0
1
Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- Temperatures will gradually warm through the 80’s over the next few days. We could see a few 90° temperatures by Thursday.

TODAY.

High pressure across the southeast will keep our weather sunny and warm this afternoon. High temperatures will top out in the low to middle 80’s before falling into the middle 50’s overnight. A few clouds will build in tonight as well.

TOMORROW.

Temperatures will continue to climb tomorrow as we reach the middle 80’s under a mostly sunny sky. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

WEEK AHEAD.

We will stay dry and warm through Thursday with highs on Thursday afternoon pushing the 90° mark. Rain will move in on Friday. Past Friday our long range models differ greatly so we will continue to fine tune that part of the forecast in the next few days.

Follow Meteorologist Dalton Mullinax on Facebook (Dalton Mullinax 41NBC) and Twitter (@MullinaxWX) for weather updates throughout the day. You can also watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (6-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m).

Previous articleUPDATE (Sunday, April 25 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker
mm
Dalton Mullinax
Dalton was born and raised in Canton, Georgia, a small town about an hour north of Atlanta. He attended the University of Georgia, and was an active member of the American Meteorological Society (AMS) before graduating Magna Cum Laude with a B.S. in Atmospheric Sciences as well as a B.S. in Geography in the spring of 2018. Dalton began his broadcast career in Atlanta, Georgia as a weather producer, and is now sharing his talents with us as a member of the 41 First Alert Storm Team. When he's not tracking storms, Dalton enjoys reading books, spending time with his family, and playing with his dog: Murphy. He also loves NASCAR and sports, and enjoys cheering on his favorite teams: The Atlanta Braves and the Georgia Bulldogs.