Warmer temperatures on the way this week

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- Temperatures will gradually warm through the 80’s over the next few days. We could see a few 90° temperatures by Thursday.

TODAY.

High pressure across the southeast will keep our weather sunny and warm this afternoon. High temperatures will top out in the low to middle 80’s before falling into the middle 50’s overnight. A few clouds will build in tonight as well.

TOMORROW.

Temperatures will continue to climb tomorrow as we reach the middle 80’s under a mostly sunny sky. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

WEEK AHEAD.

We will stay dry and warm through Thursday with highs on Thursday afternoon pushing the 90° mark. Rain will move in on Friday. Past Friday our long range models differ greatly so we will continue to fine tune that part of the forecast in the next few days.

