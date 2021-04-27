Sandersville Police looking for “armed and dangerous” man

SANDERSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Sandersville police need help finding a man they say is armed and dangerous.
According to a post on the Sandersville Police Department’s Facebook page, 21 year old Oscar Cruz is wanted for aggravated assault. Police say he has black hair, brown eyes, is 5’6″, and weighs 185 pounds.
Police say he is driving a 2009 white Chevrolet Impala with the Georgia tag PXY1028.
If you see him, please call (478)357-1720, (478)552-6831, or (478)552-3121.
