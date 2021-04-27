|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Atrium Health Navicent Medical Center partnered with the Macon-Bibb County Economic Opportunity Council to help expand local vaccination efforts.
Atrium Health Navicent administered the Pfizer vaccine to around 50 people at Saint Paul AME Church in Macon.
People could stay in their cars as they received the vaccine. Pre-registration was not required.
Vaccinations will be provided again at Saint Paul AME Church at 2501 Shurling Drive.
Dates & Times:
- April 27 at 8 a.m.
- May 4 at 8 a.m.