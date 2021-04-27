|
PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The city of Perry is hosting the first-ever ‘Art in the Park and Chalk Walk Festival’ on Saturday, May 1st. The event will happen at Heritage Oaks Park from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Art in the Park and Chalk Walk Festival events include:
- Arts and craft vendors
- Live music
- Free family activities
- Bubbles Over Georgia
- Percussion Petting Zoo
- Amateur chalk art competition
We spoke with the City of Perry Special Events Manager, Anya Turpin, about what festival goers can expect.
“It’s a great opportunity to pick up that last minute mothers day present or just to buy yourself something special,” says Turpin. “It’s been so long since we’ve been able to have events like this. We’re just excited to do something to celebrate art and everything that goes along with it.”
The City of Perry encourages people to social distance and wear a mask at the festival.