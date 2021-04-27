Macon suspect wanted for using stolen credit cards to make purchases

Deputies say the individual was captured on surveillance using the victim’s stolen credit cards.

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT ) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying and locating a woman wanted for using stolen credit cards to make purchases.

Deputies believe the woman is also connected to an entering auto investigation that happened on April 15th at Amerson River Park along Riverview Road in Macon.

Deputies say the individual was captured on surveillance using the victim’s stolen credit cards.

Anyone with information about the identity of the individual or the vehicle pictured below should contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or call Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.