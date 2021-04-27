Macon suspect wanted for using stolen credit cards to make purchases

Deputies say the individual was captured on surveillance using the victim’s stolen credit cards.

By
Shelby Coates
-
0
24
Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT ) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying and locating a woman wanted for using stolen credit cards to make purchases.

Deputies believe the woman is also connected to an entering auto investigation that happened on April 15th at Amerson River Park along Riverview Road in Macon.

Deputies say the individual was captured on surveillance using the victim’s stolen credit cards.

Anyone with information about the identity of the individual or the vehicle pictured below should contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or call Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

 

Courtesy: Bibb County Sheriff’s Office

 

Previous articleSuspect wanted for stealing prescription pills from Macon CVS pharmacy
Next articlePresident Biden, First Lady to visit Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter during visit to Georgia
mm
Shelby Coates
Shelby Coates is an evening anchor/producer at 41NBC News. She anchors the 5, 5:30, and 6 evening newscasts. She also works behind the scenes producing the 5:00pm and managing newsroom assignments. She returns to 41NBC after working in Evansville, Indiana as the Morning/Noon Anchor and Executive Producer for WEVV. Shelby also spent time in Spartanburg, South Carolina, where she spent three years anchoring and producing the weekend morning newscasts at WSPA-TV. She also worked as a general assignment reporter, receiving several honors for her investigative and consumer reporting. Shelby has spent time working as a news anchor/reporter in Chattanooga, Tennessee; Macon, Georgia; and Abilene, Texas. Shelby is a native of Clarksville, Tennessee. She graduated from Abilene Christian University in Texas with a bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and Mass Communication and a minor in sociology. Shelby has a passion for empowering local communities, church ministry, public speaking, strengthening women and mentoring young people.