Staying warm and dry Tuesday

Sunshine helped to warm us up to the 80’s across Middle Georgia this afternoon starting a trend of warm days for this week.
Tomorrow will bring another warm day across the southeast as southeasterly winds also bring in more humidity to the area.
By Friday a cold front will approach the area bringing our next chance of rain.
A few storms will be possible with the passage of this front, but widespread severe weather is not expected.
A few shower and thunderstorm chances will be possible over the weekend, but right now the weekend overall looks dry.
Highs on Saturday will be limited to the mid and upper 70’s with partly cloudy skies sticking around for the weekend.
Next week is once again looking warmer than normal with highs getting close to the 90’s.