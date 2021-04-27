Staying warm and dry

|
MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- High pressure will slide away today as we deal with another mostly sunny afternoon.
TODAY.
Under a mostly sunny sky temperatures will warm into the low and middle 80’s across Middle Georgia. A few clouds will build in throughout the day as a south wind rolls in at 5 mph. Tonight will be mostly clear with temperatures falling into the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.
TOMORROW.
More clouds are in the forecast tomorrow but we will stay warm and dry. High temperatures will be in the middle 80’s with a few upper 80’s possible as well. Low temperatures are forecast to be around 60° by Thursday morning.
EXTENDED FORECAST.
A partly cloudy sky is in store for Thursday before rain returns Friday. Scattered showers will impact your Friday plans. Past that, our long range models are not very consistent with how the weekend looks. For now it looks like we could deal with a few isolated showers.
