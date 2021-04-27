Suspect wanted for stealing prescription pills from Macon CVS pharmacy

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect who broke into a CVS store and swiped prescription pills from the pharmacy.
The commercial burglary happened at the CVS location at 1390 Pio Nono Avenue around 3:18 Tuesday morning.
According to a department news release, the suspect was captured on camera entering the CVS through a roll-up door. Once inside the person was seen on camera taking prescription pills and then leaving on foot.
The suspect is described as a man wearing a black face mask, black hoodie, black pants, black and white shoes and carrying a red and black bag.
Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Investigator Dennis Terry at (478) 951-4011.
You can also call Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
