JEFFERSONVILLE, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — Twiggs County School District is celebrating its first female student selected for the Gates Scholarship.
Twiggs County High School senior Aylah Birks is one of the 300 nationwide winners of the scholarship that honors minority student leaders from low-income households.
The Gates Scholarship (TGS) helps cover the full cost of attendance, including tuition, fees, room, board, books, transportation and other personal expenses.
Birks says the scholarship honor means a lot to her and her family.
“Taking that burden off of my family is going to ease their worries and their stress,” says Birks.
Birks is also Valedictorian for her graduating class. And she will graduate with more than 100 college acceptance offers.
Birks says she is still uncertain about where she wants to attend college after she graduates. She says her goal is to become a Neurosurgeon.