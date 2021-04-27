Wanted suspect turns himself in to Washington County Sheriff’s Office

SANDERSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – An aggravated assault suspect turns himself in to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Sandersville Police Lt. Jeff Pettit says 21-year-old Oscar Cruz reported to the Sheriff’s Office around 4:00pm Tuesday.
Pettit says Cruz was wanted in connection to a weekend shooting in Sandersville. According to Sandersville Police, Cruz was considered armed and dangerous. And a warrant was issued for his arrest.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Lt. Pettit at (478)-357-1720 or (478)-552-3121.
