Wanted suspect turns himself in to Washington County Sheriff’s Office

Oscar Cruz was wanted in connection to a weekend shooting in Sandersville.

Oscar Cruz. Photo provided by: Sandersville Police Department
SANDERSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – An aggravated assault suspect turns himself in to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Sandersville Police Lt. Jeff Pettit says 21-year-old Oscar Cruz reported to the Sheriff’s Office around 4:00pm Tuesday.

Pettit says Cruz was wanted in connection to a weekend shooting in Sandersville. According to Sandersville Police, Cruz was considered armed and dangerous. And a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Lt. Pettit at (478)-357-1720 or (478)-552-3121.

 

