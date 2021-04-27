Woman hit, killed in West Macon

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— A woman is dead after being hit by an SUV in Macon Tuesday night.

The incident happened in the 4800 block of Harrison Road around 8:45 p.m.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says when deputies responded they found a female unresponsive.

It was reported a white Tahoe driven by a man hit the victim. The driver stopped to check on the female, but then fled the scene. The driver was described as a black male with a slender build and was wearing a white tank top.

The victim was taken to the Atrium Health Center where she later died due to her injuries. Next of kin has not been notified at this time. The Sheriff’s Office says more information will be released when it becomes available.

This crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information about the incident or know the identity of the man who left the scene, is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.