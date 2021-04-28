|
PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Three churches in Houston County are coming together to create a solar-powered OB-GYN clinic inside a freight container. The clinic will include a receptionist area, bathroom, shower and a check-up room. The container will then get shipped to Ghana to help provide women with medical care.
Andrew United Methodist Church Pastor Jim Dominey says construction on the project started earlier this month. And the goal is to complete the project by May 15th.
“We’re coming along pretty well with the project,” said Pastor Dominey. “Things are really getting accomplished.”
Pastor Dominey says he got the idea while on a mission trip to Ghana with Rev. Bobby Gale. In all, Andrew United Methodist Church, Perry Crossroads UMC and Northview UMC are partnering for this effort.
Pastor Grant Abernathy from Perry Crossroads UMC says he was excited once he heard about the project, and he knew he had to help.
“It’s been a lot of fun, but also fulfilling,” said Grant. “It’s great to get out and actually do things with your hands.”
The church leaders say the project should be completed soon, but community support is needed. To volunteer or make a donate, contact Andrew United Methodist Church at (478)-987-7934.