Warner Robins mother and son arrested for stealing car, firing shots

|
Listen to the content of this post:
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— A mother and son from Warner Robins are behind bars after stealing a car and firing shots into the air.
According to the Warner Robins Police Department, 48 year old Cristal Mickens and her boyfriend were arguing over who owned a Mercury Grand Marquis in the 800 block of McArthur Boulevard at around 7:30 Tuesday morning.
Police say Cristal Mickens left and returned with her son, 20 year old Chrisjovon Mickens. Cristal then took a hammer, bashed out the windshield, hit the hood of the car, and demanded the keys during the argument with her boyfriend.
Police say when she was denied the keys, Chrisjovon took out a gun and threatened everyone at the scene. Cristal’s boyfriend gave her the keys and she left with the car. Police say Chrisjovon left in another car and fired several shots as he left.
Police say they found the car on Shirley Drive. Officers also found Cristal and Chrisjovon in the 100 block of Vinson Drive.
Cristal Micken has been charged with the following crimes:
- Armed Robbery
- Aggravated Assault – Family Violence
- Hijacking Motor Vehicle
- Criminal Damage to Property, 2nd degree
Chrisjovon Micken has been charged with the following crimes:
- Armed Robbery
- Aggravated Assault
- Hijacking Motor Vehicle
- Reckless Conduct
The investigation is on going. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Gary Chambers, with the Warner Robins Police Department, at (478)503-5416.