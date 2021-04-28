Warm and breezy Thursday

By
Cecilia Reeves
-
0
7
Listen to the content of this post:

Another warm day is on tap for Thursday in Middle Georgia ahead of our next chance for rain.

This warm weather will be sticking around for Thursday along with some breezy conditions and winds gusting up to 20 mph.

Early Friday morning a cold front will begin to move through the area, bringing a chance for some scattered showers as well as a small cool down.

Cooler and drier air will start to move in Friday afternoon and evening resulting in lows falling into the mid 50’s.

Saturday will be a dry day in Middle Georgia, but rain chances will start increasing again Sunday evening.

Next week will bring another week of unsettled weather to Middle Georgia, but the details are still a bit fuzzy.

Main takeaways for the forecast for next week will be above average temperatures (some maybe getting to the 90’s) and a chance for showers and storms through mid-week.

Previous articleBibb County deputies searching for two beer theft suspects
Next articleBCSO looking for driver, SUV involved in deadly pedestrian accident
mm
Cecilia Reeves
Cecilia Reeves joined the 41 First Alert Storm Team as Chief Meteorologist in August of 2016.  She grew up just north of Macon, in McDonough, GA but attended the University of Alabama and received an undergraduate degree in Telecommunications and Film with a concentration in Broadcast Journalism.  Upon graduation in Tuscaloosa, she traveled up to road to Starkville, MS where she received a Masters of Science in Broadcast Meteorology.  In her career she has worked on the West Coast, in the Midwest, and now back home in the Southeast.  When she is not forecasting she enjoys training Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, cheering on her teams (Alabama Crimson Tide, Atlanta Falcons, and the Kansas City Royals), and playing with her dogs: Dora and Winston.