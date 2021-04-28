Warm and breezy Thursday

|
Another warm day is on tap for Thursday in Middle Georgia ahead of our next chance for rain.
This warm weather will be sticking around for Thursday along with some breezy conditions and winds gusting up to 20 mph.
Early Friday morning a cold front will begin to move through the area, bringing a chance for some scattered showers as well as a small cool down.
Cooler and drier air will start to move in Friday afternoon and evening resulting in lows falling into the mid 50’s.
Saturday will be a dry day in Middle Georgia, but rain chances will start increasing again Sunday evening.
Next week will bring another week of unsettled weather to Middle Georgia, but the details are still a bit fuzzy.
Main takeaways for the forecast for next week will be above average temperatures (some maybe getting to the 90’s) and a chance for showers and storms through mid-week.