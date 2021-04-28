Bibb County deputies looking for entering auto suspects

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)—The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for you help identifying two suspects in connection to an entering auto investigation.

The incident happened on April 19, in the 200 block of Audubon Place around 1:00 a.m.

Two men were caught on surveillance video entering a vehicle and taking a wallet. Deputies say the suspects attempted to use the victims credit card at a nearby gas station.

One man is described as a male wearing glasses, black hoodie, blue jeans, and white shoes. The second appears to be a man wearing a black mask and dark hoodie.

Anyone with information about this incident, or if you know the identity of these individuals, please contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500, Investigator Amanda Baker at (478) 951-1440, or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.