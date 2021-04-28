Bibb County deputies searching for two beer theft suspects

Two men are shown on camera entering Joi's Pick and Scratch at 3691 Spencer Circle.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office needs helping identify two people accused of stealing cases of beer from a Macon store.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, two men are shown on camera entering Joi’s Pick and Scratch at 3691 Spencer Circle around 1:12 Wednesday morning.

Deputies says surveillance video shows the men twice taking cases of beer out of the business without paying.

The first individual is described as a heavy-set man wearing a blue baseball cap, black t-shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes. The second individual is described as a thin man with a bald head also wearing a black t-shirt, light brown pants, and black shoes.

Both men were seen leaving the area in a red 90’s Honda Civic on Rice Mill Road heading toward Williams Road.

Anyone with information about this incident or about the identity of these suspects, can contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500. Or call Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

 

