MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Ahead of Bike Walk month, Bike Walk Macon is celebrating throughout the month of May.
Each year Bike Walk Macon hosts several free events to help promote biking and walking.
Last year events were cancelled due to the pandemic, but this year’s events will look a little different.
With some events in person and some held virtually, there are options for everyone to enjoy this year.
Koryn Young, the Engagement Coordinator with Bike Walk Macon, says they are excited to bring these events back.
“I think most people are just excited because we’re focusing specifically on how we move around our city,” said Young.
The organization’s hope is that people will come together as a community and connect.