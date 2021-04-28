Former Wilkinson County deputy pleads guilty in firearms case

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)—A former Georgia Deputy pleaded guilty to possessing unregistered firearms resulting from an FBI-led investigation into a violent extremist group.

Former Wilkinson County Sheriff’s deputy, 28 year-old Cody Griggers, pleaded guilty to one count possession of an unregistered firearm on Monday.

As part of a California investigation into a man making violent political statements on social media, FBI agents discovered a group text with Griggers. In the group text, Griggers made statements he was manufacturing and acquiring illegal firearms, explosives and suppressors. He also expressed viewpoints consistent with racially motivated violent extremism, including the use of racial slurs, slurs against homosexuals and making frequent positive references to the Nazi holocaust.

In November of 2020, searched Griggers’ home and his squad car. Agents found multiple firearms, including a machine gun with an obliterated serial number. The machine gun was not issued to Griggers, and he was not allowed to have the weapon in his law enforcement car. An unregistered short barrel shotgun was found in his home. In all, 11 illegal firearms were recovered.

Griggers faces up to ten years in prison followed by three years of probation, and a maximum fine of $250,000.

Sentencing is scheduled for July 6. He was detained at his pretrial hearing and remains in custody.